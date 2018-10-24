Philadelphia will cap off 14 months of centennial celebrations for the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with Parkway Soirée.
Taking place Friday, Oct. 26, the birthday block party festival falls 100 years to the exact day that the Parkway first opened from end to end in 1918. It will feature 100 activities, such as the cutting of centennial cake at 5 p.m., eats provided by Night Market food vendors, live music, roving entertainers, beer gardens, extended hours for Parkway institutions and family-friendly experiences.
"We're bringing people together to experience and enjoy the things we love about the Parkway every day, but also to enjoy a few once-in-a-century experiences," Judi Rodgers, the executive director of the Parkway Council said.
(For those skipping the Soirée, eastbound lanes around the Parkway begin to close at 3 p.m. and will open at 11:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes around the Parkway due to the event.)
Institutions along the Parkway will welcome visitors by keeping their doors open late, like the Rodin Museum and Franklin Institute. The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will feature pay-what-you-wish admission and "dino-dancing," hosted by their mascot, Eddie the T-Rex, on the sidewalk outside the museum. The Philadelphia Museum of Art will host its Final Friday programming with a spotlight on the famed Calders.
Children are also welcome to wish the Parkway a happy 100th: Kid-friendly events at the celebration will include music jam sessions; crafts; a "When I Grow Up" station; and a Puzzle Park, featuring oversized puzzles based on the Parkway 100's commemorative coloring book, which debuted last fall and depicts various attractions in the Parkway Museums District (it's available for purchase at many of the Parkway's institutions including the Barnes Foundation and the Franklin Institute).
Adults, on the other hand, can toast the Parkway by checking out the rooftop beer garden at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central Library, a Dino Drafts beer garden at the Academy of Natural Sciences and the one-night return of the Rodin Institute's popular Garden Bar.
Attendees looking to learn more about the Parkway's first 100 years will have the opportunity to listen in to a segment of the Association for Public Art's Museum Without Walls audio program — access via app, or follow the dial in instructions at various artworks around the Parkway — featuring historian David B. Brownlee. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will also offer Parkway landscape tours at both the Swann Memorial Fountain and Rodin Museum gardens every half hour between 5 and 7 p.m.
The centennial celebrations also include the My Parkway photo contest, which invited participants to show the Parkway from their personal perspectives. Twenty five finalists were selected during each of the four seasons, and a video projection of the 100 winning images will be on view on a video wall in Shakespeare Park during the Soiree.
Parkway Soiree is the finale of an extensive series of events and exhibits that the city has hosted over the past 14 months to celebrate the Parkway's milestone. Last fall, specially constructed pedicabs by artist Cai Guo-Qian adorned with large colored lanterns circulated the Parkway giving free rides and four enormous domes displaying fluid digital projections debuted at locations along the Parkway as part of a project by artist Jennifer Steinkamp. Other programming has included special exhibitions, tours, and a fashion show, all themed around the Parkway and its history.
Gail Harrity, president of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and chair of the Parkway 100 Planning Committee, says the past 14 months of celebrations have provided an important opportunity to not only reflect on the past 100 years, but to look ahead to the next 100.
"It's allowed us to reflect on the bold vision of our public officials and civic leaders at the turn of the last century when they created the Parkway, and it has served as a catalyst for thinking boldly about the future and how we can continue to enhance the parkway," she said.
- 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free with paid admission to some events and institutions, www.parkway100.org