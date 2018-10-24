Attendees looking to learn more about the Parkway's first 100 years will have the opportunity to listen in to a segment of the Association for Public Art's Museum Without Walls audio program — access via app, or follow the dial in instructions at various artworks around the Parkway — featuring historian David B. Brownlee. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will also offer Parkway landscape tours at both the Swann Memorial Fountain and Rodin Museum gardens every half hour between 5 and 7 p.m.