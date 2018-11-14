Philadelphia is an integral part of the history of ballroom. Paris Dupree, an iconic voguer and reported originator of the "old way" — the original style of voguing that focuses on a more static series of poses mimicking things one might see in the pages of Vogue magazine — is originally from Philadelphia. It was her series of balls that gave Paris Is Burning, the 1991 documentary that was the world's first on-camera look into ballroom, its name. "Love is the Message," a song routinely played at balls since its release, is by MFSB, otherwise known as Philadelphia International Records' house band.