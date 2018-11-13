Want to give thanks this Thanksgiving for someone else putting dinner on the table — and washing the dishes? Gather around a table at any of the following restaurants, all serving up special holiday menus on November 22.
From to fancy spots with sky high views to popular steakhouses serving all-you-can-eat-meat to a French-style brunch with American Thanksgiving twists, options abound all throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Be sure to book a reservation in advance.
Bank & Bourbon lightens up the traditional Thanksgiving meal by pairing heartier options like carved local turkey and prime rib with oysters on the half shell, poached shrimp, and other fresh seafood bar delights. The restaurant's holiday buffet is also set to include a special section just for kids, alongside elevated classics like sage stuffing made with brioche and green bean almondine. A $35 wine pairing can be added, too.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1200 Market St., $65, bankandbourbon.com
Take in views of Rittenhouse Square while enjoying Italian-inspired eats including sweet potato gnocchi, pancetta-wrapped turkey, and espresso budino, all options on Scarpetta's three-course Thanksgiving menu. In addition to the prix fixe meal, an a la carte menu with similar options will be available, too.
5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq., $68 for prix fixe meal, scarpettarestaurants.com/philadelphia
Cheers in the holiday with a glass of champagne, included in Chez Colette's $65 festive buffet. The spread is set to include a raw bar, an array of appetizers including cheese boards, charcuterie, and pickled and grilled veggies, a carving station with turkey and prime rib, and a wide array of desserts. Grilled salmon and plenty of comfort-food sides will also be available, so as with any Thanksgiving dinner, be sure to arrive hungry.
12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 120 S 17th St, $65, $32.50 for guests under 12 years, sofitel-philadelphia.com
Dine aboard the Moshulu for a three-course meal afloat the Delaware River. The four-masted ship will offer traditional fare alongside options like tuna tartare, Spanish octopus, pan-seared branzino, and crispy pork belly.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 401 S. Columbus Blvd, $60, $25 for guests ages 2-12, moshulu.com
Panorama views from the 19th floor of the Hyatt at the Bellevue make XIX Restaurant an appealing special-occasion destination. The Center City spot will offer an afternoon buffet featuring ham and turkey carving stations, sweet potato mash, green beans, a selections of salads, seafood, a dessert display, and more.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 200 S Broad St #19, $72, hyatt.com
Add a little colonial spirit to your day of thanks at City Tavern, where staff dressed in costume are set to be serving up a four-course, family style meal while musicians serenade you with festive tunes. A champagne shrub toast will kick off the meal, preceding a hefty load of traditional foods including turkey with all of the trimmings.
1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., 138 South 2nd St, $97.95, $35.95 for guests 12 years and under, citytavern.com
Urban Farmer touts itself as a farm-to-table steakhouse, so Thanksgiving at the Logan Square restaurant means options like PA-raised turkey alongside veggie-inspired dishes of all sorts, including hubbard squash and apple bisque, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, and red bliss mashed potatoes. The $75 dinner includes an appetizer, entrée, side dish, and dessert.
4 p.m. to 9 p.m., 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, $75, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com
Lunch or dinner, Chima has you covered if you're seeking all-you-can-eat sirloin, rib-eye, filet mignon, or other just-off-the-skewer cuts of beef this Thanksgiving. The Brazilian steakhouse will serve up traditional eats like turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, and cornbread, too — not only throughout Thursday afternoon and evening, but on Friday during dinner service, too.
12 p.m. to 9 p.m., 1901 John F Kennedy Blvd, $56.90, chimasteakhouse.com
Set sail on the Spirit of Philadelphia, hosting a two-hour lunchtime cruise along the Delaware River departing at 3 p.m. In addition to a buffet full of food, including kid favorites like macaroni and cheese, the boat will host a DJ-spun dance floor and interactive games that welcome those of all ages to partake.
2:30 p.m. boarding time, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. cruise, 401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, $79.90 and up, $73.90 for guests ages 3-12 $73.90, spiritcruises.com
Slow-roasted free range turkey stands at the center of the menu at Newtown Square's Teca this Thanksgiving. Look forward the white and dark meat to be surrounded by mushroom stuffing, fork-smashed Yukon Gold potatoes, and Brussels sprouts gratin, among other savory dishes. Dessert brings your choice among two classics — apple and pumpkin pie.
2 p.m. to 7 p.m., 191 S Newtown Street Rd, Newtown Square, $39.95, tecarestaurants.com
Chow down on a traditional turkey dinner at Old City's Chez Ben, featuring a butternut squash soup or salad first course and your choice of a chocolate bread pudding or butter pecan tart for dessert. For an extra $20, diners can enjoy a wine pairing, too.
6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., 400 Chestnut St, $39, chezbenbistrophilly.com
University City's Dim Sum House welcomes you to celebrate with your entire family, and maybe a few friends, too, inside of its spacious setting, capable of seating parties of 20 or more. The Cantonese- and Shanghai-inspired restaurant will offer its full menu, along with special additions created from seafood cooked up right from the spot's fresh and salt seafood tanks. The highlight? Dim Sum House's giant Norwegian Whole King Crab offering, served in three different ways — ginger scallion style, with minced pork and XO sauce, and salt and pepper flash fry style — and capable of feeding up to 12 people.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 3939 Chestnut St, à la carte, dimsum.house
Start off with honey-butter-smeared cornbread for the table before diving into a festive three-course meal at Square 1682 this Thanksgiving. The modern American Center City spot will serve up traditional dishes as well as Haitian-inspired fare like roasted pork shoulder with rice and beans, charred sweet peppers, Pikliz (Haitian slaw), and pork jus, as well as plantains with roasted hazelnuts. The $60 prix fixe menu welcomes you to try a little of each.
4 p.m. to 9 p.m., 121 S 17th St, $60, square1682.com
Go all out at Lacroix this Thanksgiving, offering a $105 per person brunch filled with over 150 different items. From breakfast eats like bacon, eggs, potatoes, and pancakes, to holiday delights like turkey and stuffing, to classic Lacroix offerings including a raw bar and pastries galore, the menu brings a wealth of both fancy and no-frills foods to enjoy.
11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, $105, lacroixrestaurant.com
Red Owl Tavern's three-course meal ends with an enticing choice of cinnamon roll apple pie or pepita pot de crème. Before you choose between the two sweet treats, however, a full turkey dinner will be served, complete with a soup or salad appetizer, whipped potatoes, stuffing, maple cornbread, and gravy.
12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., 433 Chestnut St, $55, redowltavern.com
Live music from a three-piece trio will add a little extra pizzazz to Aqimero's holiday celebration this year. Both a buffet will be available as well as plated selections including a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, grilled salmon, and prime rib. For those wishing to indulge in a glass of Spanish wine, look for the porron station set up within the buffet.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 10 Avenue of the Arts, $95, $45 for guests ages 4-12, free for those under 3, aqimero.com
Fancy a Thanksgiving with a French-inspired flair? Head to Ardmore's recently opened The Bercy, where a three-course menu awaits with entrée options that not only include Lancaster turkey with cornbread and chestnut stuffing, but also Bordeaux-braised short rib and Pocono trout amandine. Kids meals also come discounted — $15 for a turkey dinner.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 7 Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, $55 with $15 turkey meal option for kids, thebercy.com
Which would bring you more thanks: turkey presented two ways — roasted breast and confit dark meat — or lamb shank crusted in herbs and served with an olive and tomato ragu? These are among the decadent items on Paramour's three-course holiday menu, which also includes veal sweetbreads and chestnut tiramisu. Dinner seatings at the Wayne restaurant begin as early as noon.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 139 East Lancaster Ave, Wayne, $60, paramourwayne.com
Classical piano music and a cascading Belgian chocolate fountain jazz up Thanksgiving mealtime at the Radnor Hotel this year. In between the music and dessert, enjoy classics like butternut squash soup, roasted turkey with gravy, yams with brûléed marshmallows, cranberry sauce, and more.
12 p.m. to 6 p.m., 591 E Lancaster Ave, St. Davids, $39.95, $17.95 for guests ages 5-11, free for those under 5, radnorhotel.com
While the full turkey meal from Longwood Gardens' formal restaurant 1906 is sure to leave you stuffed, it's what comes after dinner that might make Thanksgiving dinner here shine extra bright. November 22 marks the opening of the garden's massive holiday display, featuring 500,000 lights illuminating the many trees that fill the area.
11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, à la carte or $29 for the turkey meal, longwoodgardens.org
For those in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, London Grill will remain open and bustling this Thanksgiving with both a $45 buffet in the dining room and a $25 holiday platter offered in the bar. Each dining opportunity will be filled with classic fare, available for a late afternoon or early evening meal.
2 p.m. to 7 p.m., 2303 Fairmount Ave, $25-$45, londongrill.com
Offering the prime location to walk off a Thanksgiving meal, Valley Green Inn — located right on the Wissahickon Valley Park's Forbidden Drive trail — is set to offer a lunch and early dinner buffet. Carving and dessert stations will be set up inside the quaint space, and an array of salads, cooked veggies, stuffing options, and other sides will be available, too.
12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Valley Green Road at Wissahickon, $39.95, $15.95 for guests ages 3-10, valleygreeninn.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner where members of the Continental Army once dined inside Wayne's 18th-century-built Black Powder Tavern. The historical spot will serve up a Thanksgiving buffet complete with a carving station, an array of mains such as roasted turkey and glazed ham, hot and cold vegetable appetizers, and a robust display of pies, cakes, cookies, and other desserts.
12 p.m. to 7 p.m., 1164 Valley Forge Rd, Wayne, $32.95, $13.95 for guests ages 4-11, blackpowdertavern.com
Dine at the Desmond to enjoy a buffet filled with items including cream of mushroom soup, jumbo lump crab and shrimp cakes, roasted local turkey, and maple-brown-sugar glazed smoked ham. A section with mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, french fries, and corn will also be available for the kiddos in your group.
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, $41, $18 for guests ages 6-12, free for guests under 5, desmondgv.com
Choose from a selection of meats at Headhouse Square's southern-inspired Twisted Tail, featuring roasted Lancaster turkey, herb-crusted prime rib, pineapple-glazed ham, and honey barbecue glazed salmon this Thanksgiving. A variety of sides and pie options will round out the family-style-served meal.
509 S 2nd St, $49, $25 for kids three to ten years old, free for kids under three, thetwistedtail.com
Keep things simple and classic at Devon Seafood Grill, offering a three-course, prix fixe menu where you choose the first and the third course among a handful of options, while allowing the restaurant to compose the second course, roasted turkey, cornbread and sausage stuffing, whipped yukon gold potatoes, gravy, glazed yams, green beans with pecans, and cranberry-orange relish.
12 p.m. to 8 p.m., 225 S 18th St, $40, $20 for guests under 12, devonseafood.com
Turkey dinner at McCormick and Shmick's includes many of the classics like stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of butternut squash soup or salad. The dinner menu will be available all day, and while the restaurant expects to book up, it's possible you could sneak into the 300-seat spot without too much advance notice.
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1 S Broad St., call ahead to check price, mccormickandschmicks.com
Tucked on seven acres of land in Malvern, the Farmhouse Bistro offers a casual setting surrounded by a dose of greenery to enjoy a holiday meal. The menu features a buffet-style meal with an array of options that include not only herb roasted turkey but also pork loin stuffed with chorizo, vegetable lasagna, and pan-roasted trout.
12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, $45, $20 for guests under 12, farmhousepeopleslight.com
Go à la carte and cut into a large, juicy steak or opt for the three-course holiday meal where turkey and sausage-herb-stuffing take centerstage at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. The $39.95 prix fixe meal also entails a duo of desserts and your choice from a variety of side dish options.
1 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1800 Market St, $39.95, $12.95 for guests under 12, ruthschris.com
Choose between roasted turkey or baked ham at the longtime family owned Ponzio's, serving up the two entrée options with your choice of soup (snapper, cream of pumpkin, or chicken orzo) and a vegetable side (sweet potato bake, mashed turnips and carrots, corn, green beans, and more). You'll also get to pick from more than a dozen homemade pie and cake selections, too.
7 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 West Rt 70, Cherry Hill, NJ, $21.99-$24.99, $12.99 for guests under 12, ponzios.com
Headed to the shore for the holiday? Cape May's Peter Shields Inn is offering a three-course menu lined with elegant dishes like beef tartare, roasted beet salad, free range turkey with pan roasted vegetables and stuffing, roasted leg of venison with root vegetables, day boat scallops, and more.
1301 Beach Ave., $65, $35 for children, petershieldsinn.com
Serving up traditional eats for over 300 years, Ye Olde Centerton Inn brings the opportunity to settle in for a quintessentially classic Thanksgiving meal in Elmer, New Jersey. The special of the day includes roasted turkey with a giblet gravy served along sides like sausage dressing, candied yams, and cranberry relish. Other holiday menu items will be available, too, ranging from pork tenderloin to brown-sugar-glazed salmon to chicken Parmigiana.
1 p.m. to 7 p.m., 1136 Almond Rd, Elmer, NJ, $27.99 for the turkey dinner, centertoninn.com