University City's Dim Sum House welcomes you to celebrate with your entire family, and maybe a few friends, too, inside of its spacious setting, capable of seating parties of 20 or more. The Cantonese- and Shanghai-inspired restaurant will offer its full menu, along with special additions created from seafood cooked up right from the spot's fresh and salt seafood tanks. The highlight? Dim Sum House's giant Norwegian Whole King Crab offering, served in three different ways — ginger scallion style, with minced pork and XO sauce, and salt and pepper flash fry style — and capable of feeding up to 12 people.