Philadelphia is home to more than a dozen concert venues, drawing bands of every genre from around the world. If you're new to the city and want to find other metalheads (try Kung Fu Necktie), jazz aficionados (take a seat at Chris' Jazz Cafe), indie lovers (check out Johnny Brenda's), or T-Swift devotees (Lincoln Financial Field), you can certainly make that happen. Most venues allow you to sign up for email updates that'll keep you in the loop on shows, and newsletters from companies like R5 Productions will allow you to monitor multiple venues at once. Don't overthink hitting up a show alone — most people won't even notice you're there by yourself. And if you do end up striking up a conversation with the person next to you, you're naturally guaranteed to share at least one common interest — the band you're both rocking out to.