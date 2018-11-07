The Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger connects people with food assistance and nutrition education, and has partnered with churches and emergency food providers this year to serve holiday dinners in December, so this is perfect if you already have plans for Thanksgiving. For many locations, this is the largest meal they will serve all year, which means they need all the help they can get. Two of the sites are already full, but you can still sign up to help at Helping Hands for the Hungry and Faith Chapel, both in Philadelphia. Sites will continue to be added to hungercoalition.org/holiday-volunteer-opportunities or contribute to the organization at hungercoalition.salsalabs.org/give.