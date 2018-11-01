The holiday season is here already, and Philadelphia has plenty of seasonal fun to offer. Ice skaters can look forward to the return of two of Philly's most popular rinks: The Rothman Ice Rink and America's Garden Capital Maze is set to open on Nov. 10 at Dilworth Park, and the Blue Cross River Rink at Penn's Landing will kick off its winter season on Nov. 23. The Christmas Village will make its return to the revamped LOVE park and feature a variety of local and international vendors for your holiday gift shopping needs beginning Nov. 22. Thousands of holiday lights will go up across the city this month too. Rittenhouse Square will flip the switch for its holiday lights display during a special celebration on Nov. 27. Franklin Square's Electrical Spectacle Light Show will begin on Nov. 15 and Macy's Christmas Light Show will return in the Center City store on Nov. 23.