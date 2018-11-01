Temperatures may be cooling off, but Philadelphia's events calendar sure isn't. November will welcome the holiday season and a few big names including a Philly-bred comedian and a former first lady. Here are five must-dos for the month:
Willy Wonka and his candy wonderland will take over the Academy of Music early this month for a 17-show run. The acclaimed musical, based on Roald Dahl's classic about a boy given a golden ticket to enter the chocolate factory of the mysterious Wonka, debuted in London in 2013 and makes its Philly stop at the beginning of a nationwide tour.
Nov. 6-18, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $20-139, 215-893-999, www.kimmelcenter.org
The 99th annual parade will bring colorful floats, larger-than-life balloons, spirited entertainers, local marching bands, and, of course, Santa for the official kickoff to Philadelphia's holiday season. The oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the country will feature a reworked finale this year, complete with a new design and color theme for the Art Museum steps. Can't make it to the Parkway? You can always watch from the comfort of your own home on 6ABC.
9 a.m., Nov. 22, starting at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, www.facebook.com/6abcThanksgivingDayParade
The holiday season is here already, and Philadelphia has plenty of seasonal fun to offer. Ice skaters can look forward to the return of two of Philly's most popular rinks: The Rothman Ice Rink and America's Garden Capital Maze is set to open on Nov. 10 at Dilworth Park, and the Blue Cross River Rink at Penn's Landing will kick off its winter season on Nov. 23. The Christmas Village will make its return to the revamped LOVE park and feature a variety of local and international vendors for your holiday gift shopping needs beginning Nov. 22. Thousands of holiday lights will go up across the city this month too. Rittenhouse Square will flip the switch for its holiday lights display during a special celebration on Nov. 27. Franklin Square's Electrical Spectacle Light Show will begin on Nov. 15 and Macy's Christmas Light Show will return in the Center City store on Nov. 23.
Philadelphia native and fellow Eagles fanatic Kevin Hart will bring his funnyman antics to South Philadelphia. Don't wait long to buy your tickets: Many of his stops across the country have sold out, and this hometown show will likely do the same.
7 p.m. Nov. 24, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $39.50-150, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
The former first lady will bring the book tour for her debut memoir Becoming (out Nov. 13) to Philadelphia at the end of the month. A show at the Wells Fargo Center might not feel particularly "intimate," but it's sure to include intriguing tales and insights from her time in the White House and the journey to get there.
8 p.m. Nov. 29, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $29.50-2000, 215-336-3600, www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com