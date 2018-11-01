Nearly 200 craft artists from across the country — selected from 875-plus applicants — will gather at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the 42nd edition of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show. The artists' work will range in mediums, including fiber, glass, wood, metal, and clay, and all pieces will be available to purchase. — Grace Dickinson
Nov. 2-4, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 12th and Arch Streets, $20-$25, pmacraftshow.org
Emmy award-winning CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and his buddy Andy Cohen, also an Emmy award-winner and TV host, join together onstage on Saturday for an unscripted and uncensored night of conversation. The two will chat about pop culture and world events, merging the two subject areas to create a night that's destined to summon at least a few full-audience laughs. — G.D.
8 p.m. Saturday, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $60 and up, kimmelcenter.org
Score a three-course dinner for under $30, or a three-course lunch for under $13, at participating restaurants all across Somers Point, N.J., during its fall restaurant week. For seven of the days, select restaurants will also host jazz musicians. Check the Somers Point Restaurant Week website to see who's playing where and for a full listing of menu items at each location. — G.D.
Nov. 2-11, select restaurants across Somers Point, N.J., $27.18 (dinner), $12.18 (lunch), somersptrestaurantwk.com
There's nothing better than a plate of warm pierogi on a chilly fall day, and this festival will have more than enough caramelized-onion-covered, sour-cream-slathered potato dumplings to beat the cold. Enjoy live music until 9 p.m. Saturday evening, and grab a beer plus a plate of all sorts of Eastern European classics both days. — Thea Applebaum Licht
Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, 817 N. 7th Street. Free admission. 215-922-9671, https://www.stnicholaseoc.org/.
Local artists, animators, and game designers will showcase their work in this interactive, super-fun exhibition. You can try your hand at everything from virtual reality games to arcade games, all coordinated by local charity Philly Game Mechanics, an organization that supports independent game development across the city. — T.A.L.
6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Colorspace Labs, 1714 N. Mascher St. www.phillygamemechanics.com.
In advance of Veterans Day this Thursday, join Philadelphia's fourth annual parade celebration, unfolding Sunday from City Hall to Independence Mall. The parade will conclude with a three-plus-hour festival, featuring food trucks, a beer garden, and a variety of other vendors, including those involved with job recruitment and those giving free haircuts.
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, begins at 16th and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and travels to Independence Mall, free, phillyveteransparade.org
Back for its third year, this annual Hawthornes' block party brings a long list of drinks for you to enjoy, including pumpkin lagers, pineapple ciders, hazelnut brown ales, seasonal festbiers, and many, many more. Food trucks will bring plenty of tasty treats to try, too, and live music is set to fill the area with tunes, kicking off at noon. No need to leave the kids at home, as a designated "fun zone" will be set up that invites all to partake in the event. — G.D.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Hawthornes, 738 S. 11th St., pay-as-you-go ($5 per draft), hawthornecafe.com
Throw some balls around in the name of a good cause at the annual Dodge Hunger Dodgeball event. The round robin tournament supports nonprofit South Jersey Dream Center's efforts to fight hunger. Teams will be divided into divisions by age. — G.D.
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1000 Riverwinds Dr., West Deptford, N.J., $1 per spectator, $20 per team, southjerseydreamcenter.org
As the South Street PHS Pop Up Garden prepares to close its outdoor space for the season, the beer garden will host a free plant event on Saturday. A selection of perennials, tropicals, and succulents will be available on a first-come first-serve basis. The BYOContainer event is expected to start around noon, but check the garden's Facebook page that day for exact timing. — G.D.
Noon Saturday, South Street PHS Pop Up Garden, 1438 South St., free, facebook.com/PHSPopUpGardens
This week, Bridge PHL produces its third theater festival, featuring 16 different shorts over four days. The production company encourages open conversation regarding issues including racial prejudice, privilege, inclusion, intersectionality, and bias, all themes that help shape the annual festival performances. The shorts will vary in format, ranging from comedy to dance to poetry and beyond. — G.D.
Nov. 1-4, The Rotunda, 4014 Walnut St., $15 and up, thebridgephl.org
Film's spookiest family gets a modern treatment in this new musical, when daughter Wednesday Addams brings home a terribly normal boyfriend to her very unconventional family. Three performance dates mean that you have no reason to miss this kid-friendly, very funny show put on by the River Wards Theater Company. — T.A.L.
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mother of Divine Grace, 2612 E. Monmouth St. $15 tickets. https://www.riverwardstheatrecompany.com/.
As you cast your vote on Tuesday, bring the kids out to partake in Election Day activities, too, at the Please Touch Museum, where little ones can cast their own votes on toy candidates, write letters to local elected officials, and participate in a kid-friendly debate. The festival will conclude with a music-filled, patriotic parade, where the "Kids' Choice" presidential winner is scheduled to be announced. — G.D.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, $19, pleasetouchmuseum.org
Forty-one years and one month since his first shows in the area, punk-pop's most romantic cynic (or cynical romantic) returns after a cancer scare that detoured initial tour dates. His clever new album, Look Now, was recorded with his Imposters and includes songs written for Broadway musicals that never happened — the sort of swinging, chamber pop Elvis Costello crafted with Burt Bacharach on their 1998 collaboration album, Painted From Memory These shows, then, should be good and challenging. Plus, these dates are the very start of his latest tour, so you're getting Costello nice and fresh. — A.D. Amorosi
8 p.m. Friday, Sands Bethlehem Event Center, 77 Sands Blvd., Bethlehem, Pa., $63-$93; 8 p.m. Saturday, Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J., $62.50-$102.50, elviscostello.com
With consecutive double albums — 2014's Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone and 2016's The Ghost Of Highway 20 — Lucinda Williams has had her songwriting mojo working just fine this decade. But for the tour that brings her to Collingswood on Friday, Williams will be focused on a 20-year-old masterwork: Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, the sweet, soulful, and sexy 1998 collection that's one of the very best albums by the Southern country-rock-blues storyteller in a nearly four-decade career worth of good ones. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Friday at the Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, N.J. $39.50-$59.50. 856-858-1000. scottishriteauitorium.com.
Christine & the Queens is the smartly conceived, expertly executed dance pop project of French singer Heloise Letissier. The band's Chaleur Humaine was the biggest selling album in Britain in 2016. So are Christine & the Queens now about to take the United States by storm in a similar fashion? Probably not on such a grand scale: Chris, the group's new album of songs sung in the voice of a masculine alter ego, is likely too brainy of an electronic-pop concoction to be suitable for mass consumption on this side of the pond. But the songs are well-crafted and catchy, bearing the influence of not only 1980s synth pop intellectuals like Scritti Politti, but also more straightforward crowd-pleasers such as Michael Jackson. — Dan DeLuca
8:30 p.m. Friday at Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. $35. 215-232-2100. utphilly.com.
Besides hosting the excellent radio The Buddy & Jim Radio Show on Sirius XM's Outlaw Country channel with his buddy Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale has a long been one of the most prolific songwriters in Nashville. In August, the Americana singer released two albums on the same day. Time Flies is a musically varied collection of new tunes, many written with fellow Music City scribe Maendo Saenz and featuring members of Marty Stewart's band the Fabulous Superlatives. And Jim Lauderdale & Roland White, a collaboration with 80-year-old bluegrass mandolin player Roland White, was actually recorded in 1979, when Lauderdale was fresh out of college and White took him under his wing. Merle Haggard-esque Brooklyn singer Zephaniah Ohora opens for Lauderdale in Manayunk on Saturday. — Dan DeLuca
8 p.m. Saturday at The Locks at Sona, 4417 Main Street $22-$30. 267-606-3595. sonapub.com.
"I'm not America's sweetheart – but you love me anyway," Elle King declared on her debut album, Love Stuff. She's right on all counts. On the new Shake the Spirit, the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has lost none of that endearing brashness, nor her knack for irresistible hooks. But she also continues to show a tender and vulnerable side that reveals some depth beyond the bravado and affirms that she is not just a one-trick pony. — Nick Cristiano
8 p.m. Sunday, Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St., $33 to $68. 215-922-1011, livenation.com.
When they began, Girlpool were an indie-folk duo, with sparse, brief songs that put the unison vocals of Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker in the foreground. The duo lived in Philly for a time but have since returned to their native Los Angeles, and they've gradually expanded their band: They're now touring as a four-piece. Their recent work finds them venturing into denser arrangements full of dream pop guitars. They return to their old hometown on Tuesday in a co-headlining show with Porches, Aaron Maine's airy synth-pop project. — Steve Klinge
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. $20. 215-232-2100, utphilly.com.