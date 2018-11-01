Christine & the Queens is the smartly conceived, expertly executed dance pop project of French singer Heloise Letissier. The band's Chaleur Humaine was the biggest selling album in Britain in 2016. So are Christine & the Queens now about to take the United States by storm in a similar fashion? Probably not on such a grand scale: Chris, the group's new album of songs sung in the voice of a masculine alter ego, is likely too brainy of an electronic-pop concoction to be suitable for mass consumption on this side of the pond. But the songs are well-crafted and catchy, bearing the influence of not only 1980s synth pop intellectuals like Scritti Politti, but also more straightforward crowd-pleasers such as Michael Jackson. — Dan DeLuca