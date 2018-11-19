In addition to the Care for a Can deal from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (see above), the Passyunk location of Garage will pull out all sorts of other festive specials for their annual pre-Thanksgiving party. Look forward to both shot and cocktail specials featuring Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier, the sponsors of the party, starting at 8 p.m., along with food options from Mike's BBQ and R & B food, taking over the in-bar food cart for the night.