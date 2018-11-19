Thanksgiving Eve, one of the biggest bar nights of the year, brings all sorts of drink discounts and special events to places throughout the area.
Here's where to go dancing, sing karaoke, grab a half-priced bottle of wine, or simply hang out with your friends through to the first couple of hours of Thanksgiving morning.
Start warming up those vocal cords. Local brewery Dock Street is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve karaoke night in its West Philly Cannery, located right next door to the brewpub. Lyrics will hit the screen starting at 8 p.m.
8 p.m. to 12 a.m., 705 S 50th St, dockstreetbeer.com
Book a bowling lane or partake in a silent disco, '90s-themed, this Wednesday at the two-floor Lucky Strike. Silent Philly headphones will stream your choice of old-school pop hits (think NSync), hip hop tracks (think Tupac), and alternative classics (think Nirvana). Tickets to the event, which include options for a three-hour open bar, can be purchased online. Prices start at $9.95.
8 p.m. to 2 a.m., 1336 Chestnut St, luckystrikesocial.com
Go bottom's up at Royal Boucherie, featuring a one-night-only citywide for $6, made up of a Philadelphia Brewing Company's Kenzinger and a shot of Powers Irish whiskey. The classy Old City spot will also have classier Thanksgiving Eve options too, of course, including two $10 cocktail specials — a Wild Turkey Bourbon Old Fashioned and a Mezcal Smash with sage, lemon and honey.
5 p.m. to 2 a.m., 52 S 2nd St, royalboucherie.com
Hosting one of their only weeknight (no-cover) dance parties of the year, joint underground bars Kontrol and U-Bahn will keep their doors open with DJ spun tunes until 2 a.m. this Wednesday. If you arrive before 10 p.m., pop into the upstairs Tradesman's, hosting a Manatawny Still Works Maple Whiskey Launch Party at 7 p.m. The restaurant is serving all sorts of $8 cocktails made with the locally distilled Maple Whiskey as well as $5 whiskey shots.
10 p.m. to 2 a.m., 1320 Chestnut St, facebook.com/kontrolphilly
Those ready to boogie down in Center City this Wednesday can head to Stats on 17th, a sports-bar-meets-nightclub newly opened one block off of Rittenhouse Square. A DJ will spin beats into the first two hours of Thanksgiving morning. Show up before 11 p.m. with a canned good donation for the food pantry drive, and the night's $20 cover will be free.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m., 111 S. 17th Street, statson17.com
Hipster dance club Dolphin Tavern never passes on an opportunity to throw down a party. On Thanksgiving Eve, the South Philly joint will host a "2000s era rap party," featuring tons of old school hip hop hits. Join in for $5, and show up before 10 p.m. to take advantage of $1 drink deals. Champagne will be poured all night for $3 a glass.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m., 1539 S Broad St, dolphinphilly.com
Time brings back its annual pre-thanksgiving "Jump-Off Party," filling the Midtown Village spot with two floors of entertainment for a $5 cover. Downstairs, find musician Jon Smith delivering lively jazz tunes, while upstairs, DJ-spun beats will keep the dance party going until 2 a.m. Powers Irish Whiskey specials and giveaways will be offered throughout the event.
10 p.m. to 2 a.m., 1315 Sansom St, timerestaurant.net
If you want to partake in a chill night shooting some pool and drinking canned beers, head to Good Dog Bar. The three-floor bar's weekly Wednesday special — half-priced cans — is not different for the holiday, but stands as an excellent deal regardless.
11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., 224 S 15th St, gooddogbar.com
Those who show up to either location of Garage (Fishtown and Passyunk) on Wednesday evening with a nonperishable food item will score a free can of Yards Brewing Company beer. The two bars will serve as a host for the Yards Brewing Company and Philabundance joint food drive, Care for a Can, working to fight hunger across the area. All who participate must be 21 years and older. One beer per person.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 100 E Girard Ave, garagephilly.com
In addition to the Care for a Can deal from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (see above), the Passyunk location of Garage will pull out all sorts of other festive specials for their annual pre-Thanksgiving party. Look forward to both shot and cocktail specials featuring Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier, the sponsors of the party, starting at 8 p.m., along with food options from Mike's BBQ and R & B food, taking over the in-bar food cart for the night.
5 p.m. to 11 p.m., 1231 E Passyunk Ave (Garage Passyunk), garagephilly.com
Like Garage Fishtown and Garage Passyunk (see above), BAR is serving as a host for the Yards Brewing Company and Philabundance Care for a Can food drive. Show up with a nonperishable food item between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to score a free can of Yards Brewing Company beer. A few food items listed as high priority include peanut butter, pasta sauce, canned veggies, oatmeal, pancake mix, and whole wheat pasta.
5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1309 Sansom St, barphiladelphia.com
Head in for happy hour and stay as long as you wish at P.J. Clarke's this forthcoming Wednesday, when $5 beers, $6 wines, and $7 cocktails will start sliding off the bar at 4:30 p.m. In addition to 14 different drink specials available through last call, $1 oysters will add to the Thanksgiving Eve menu.
4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., 601 Walnut St, pjclarkes.com
Warm up in Midtown Village's South Pacific — inspired Tiki, where DJ-spun music and $5 Longbranch Bourbon drinks are set to create a festive night. Those who show up in a Santa hat will be eligible to receive additional discounts — to be announced soon.
10 p.m. to 2 a.m., 102 S 13th St, tikiphilly.com
Whiskey and go-go spot The Trestle Inn invites you out to a no-cover dance party featuring vinyl-spun funk starting at 10 p.m. Beforehand, a screening of The Mack will play in the background, and all night long, $5 Turkeywides — a can of Yuengling lager and a shot of Jim Beam bourbon — will be poured, alongside $6 Black and Tang cocktails, featuring an interesting mix of Red Bull Tangerine and a porter reduction.
8 p.m. to 2 a.m., 339 N. 11th St, thetrestleinn.com
At Lou Bird's, happy hour gets a seven-hour extension this coming Wednesday. Enjoy $10 cheese and charcuterie boards, $10 mussels, $5 fried Brussels sprouts, and other treats, alongside drink specials and complimentary tastings of locally distilled Stateside Urbancraft Vodka. An open bar will also be available for $30.
5 p.m. to 2 a.m., 500 S. 20th St, loubirds.net
Westmont's Pour House will offer buck-a-shuck oysters all night long, and $8 Thanksgiving-inspired cocktails, like a Drunken Pumpkin Martini, Cranberry Cinnamon Fizz, Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour, and Captain Crapple. Two happy hours will also unfold, one from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and one from 10 p.m. to close, featuring $3 Pour House IPAs, $5 glasses of wine, $5 Tito's mixed drinks, and a $6 slider flight featuring three different Pour House burgers.
3 p.m. to 2 a.m., 124 N Haddon Ave, Westmont, NJ, www.pjspourhouse.com
All night long, $8 ciders and wines will flow from the taps at East Passyunk's Townsend. However, it's once the kitchen closes (10 p.m.) that might be the best time to take a seat at the spot's cherrywood bar. Late-night on Wednesday, the restaurant will offer a curated, 10 bottle list of wines at 40 percent off. Expect a wide range of offerings, including natural wines, sparkling Pétillant Naturels, and as manger Harry Jamison says, "some really funky stuff."
5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (wine bottle discounts begin at 10 a.m.), 1623 E Passyunk Ave, townsendrestaurant.com
Cancel any early morning Thanksgiving activities if you plan to head to Warehouse on Watt's this Wednesday. The spot is throwing a massive house and techno dance party set to stay alive until 3:30 a.m. Tickets ($20-$25) can be found online at wowphilly.com. The event is BYOB until 1:15 a.m., and a selection of mixers will be sold on-site. After 1:15 a.m., drinks will not be permitted.
10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., 923 N. Watts St, wowphilly.com
Spend the night laughing at Earth Bread + Brewery, hosting an affordable $5 comedy show this Wednesday night. The lineup includes Chanel Ali (MTV's Girl Code, Caroline's on Broadway), Michael Kelly (Tattooed Momedy), Jake Mattera (Philly's Phunniest Finalist, WMMR), and, last but not least, Robin Montague (The Chappelle Show, The Tonight Show).
9 p.m. to 11 p.m., 7136 Germantown Ave, earthbreadbrewery.com
Gastropub John and Molly's will host a night of dancing inside its historic 19th-century building. Find the regularly rotating list of beer specials at the bar, and a DJ spinning tunes into the early hours of Thanksgiving Day.
9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., 1291 Woodlane Rd, Eastampton Township, NJ
Enjoy a reverse happy hour at Ardmore's new French brasserie The Bercy, offering drink specials for a two-hour window starting at 8 p.m. An array of $5 specialty cocktails, house wines and draft beers will be available. The restaurant will also debut a brand-new menu, featuring items like a prime rib poutine, deviled egg trio, white bean and duck toast, and fried artichoke with a caper rémoulade.
8 p.m. to 10 p.m., 7 Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, thebercy.com
Always a bumpin' spot on Thanksgiving Eve, Kilarney's Publik House is ready to bring the party. Catch a live show with the Unleashed Band and enjoy the usual Wednesday night drink specials, including $8 craft beer flights, $5 Jack Daniels shots and cocktails, and half-priced wine.
7 p.m. to 12 a.m., 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Hamilton, NJ, killarneyspublickhouse.com
Over the past two months, the bartenders at Sand Beer Co. have been working on some new secret brews for you to taste at a "Beertender Brew Contest" going down this Thanksgiving Eve. Alongside a small panel of judges, you'll have the chance to give your thoughts on a Grilled Pineapple Hefeweizen, a Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA, and a Peat-Smoked Scotch Ale. The PotatoPototo food truck is scheduled to park along Deptford Avenue for when post-beer-hunger calls.
5 p.m. to 10 p.m., 1003 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ, eightandsandbeer.com