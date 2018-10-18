Although she first surfaced with the 1993 neo-soul pop hit "I'm Diggin' You (Like an Old Soul Record)," Meshell Ndegeocello quickly became an unpredictable experimenter, exploring jazz, hip-hop and funk as a bassist, singer, songwriter, and bandleader. On this year's Ventriloquism, she's diggin' old hits, mostly from the 1980s, reimagining tunes such as Lisa Lisa and the Cult Jam's "I Wonder If I Take You Home," TLC's "Waterfalls," George Clinton's "Atomic Dog," and Sade's "Smooth Operator." They're thoughtful, loving, full of subtle funk, and, in the case of Prince's "Sometimes It Snows In April," elegiac. She plays Wilmington's Queen Sunday night. — Steve Klinge