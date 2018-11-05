The list of cities said to be under serious consideration for Amazon's planned second headquarters is growing, with officials in Dallas and New York reportedly joining those in Northern Virginia's Crystal City district near Washington, D.C., as being in late-stage talks with the e-commerce giant.
The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that New York is "actively talking with Amazon," while "advanced talks" continue with Dallas. The news follows a Washington Post report on Saturday that specific office buildings in Crystal City, Arlington County, were being eyed for use by the Seattle company.
Dallas, New York and Northern Virginia are all on the list of 20 locations named as finalists for the so-called HQ2 complex. Talks have "cooled" with other cities on the list including Denver, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, Tenn., and Raleigh, N.C., according to the Journal.
Philadelphia, which is also on Amazon's HQ2 shortlist, was not mentioned in the report. City officials have declined to discuss whether they remain in contact with Amazon concerning the project.
An Amazon spokesman said Monday that the company was not commenting on recent published stories but is committed to choosing a site by year's end.
The company's plans call for spending more than $5 billion on the new corporate campus, where up to 50,000 people will be employed. It has said it could eventually put 8 million square feet of offices at the site, an amount of space equal to more than six Comcast Center towers.
Stifel Financial Corp., a St. Louis, Mo.-based investment bank, forecast earlier this year that Amazon would probably cull its list of finalists down to a pool of five or six locations and negotiate concurrently with landlords and public officials at each site.
"Concurrent negotiations can mean negotiating with multiple entities (city, county, state, landowner, building owners) for each of five or six locations," a Stifel team led by analyst John W. Guinee wrote in a July note to clients. "While this occurs, we expect many more articles published which compare and contrast this short list."
The Washington area — Northern Virginia, in particular — has topped many analysts' lists of likely choices, thanks to its easy transit options, available office space, and accessible airports. Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos also has a home in Washington and owns the Post newspaper.
Among the 20 locations for Amazon's shortlist for HQ2, Northern Virginia is also where Amazon is already expanding most rapidly, according to an analysis of job posts between May and July of this year by the tech website Geekwire.
During that time, the company had an average of 841 open positions in a region that combines Washington itself, Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Md., each of which is listed individually on the list of 20 finalists, a number that trails only Seattle and Northern California's Silicon Valley, which is not on the shorlist, Geekwire said.
Geekwire ranked Philadelphia as having the least number of job openings among the 20 finalists but did not specify how many there were.
Some also speculated that a September visit to Washington by Amazon board members bode well for the region's chances. Amazon officials have also paid repeat visits to finalist cities, including Chicago, Miami and Newark, N.J., according to published reports.
There is no indication that any company representatives have returned to Philadelphia since their initial forays to each of the selected cities earlier this year.