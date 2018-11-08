The Chesterbrook-based company disclosed Tuesday that it estimates it will make a $22 million payment to New York's "opioid stewardship" fund, which was created through a law passed this year. New York officials say it's the first program of its kind in the country: a $100 million annual fund, intended to combat the opioid epidemic by collecting money from manufacturers, distributors, and importers. A company's payment into the fund is based on its share of opioids that are sold or distributed in the state.