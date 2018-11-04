With the home button out of the way, Apple trimmed the iPad Pro's margins to make it slightly smaller and more comfortable in your hands. Like previous iPad Pros, the new devices come in two sizes — 11-inch ($800) and 12.9-inch ($1,000) screen models, measured on the diagonal — the larger of which is about the size of an 8.5-by-11 sheet of paper. That's an improvement over the original 2015 iPad Pro, which was nearly the size of a box of Rice Krispies.