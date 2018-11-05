Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. announced Monday it will acquire the East Norriton Township sewage system for $21 million, the latest municipal utility system to sell out to private owners.
The Bryn Mawr water utility, a subsidiary of Aqua America Inc., said it will buy the sewer collection system serving 4,952 customers in the Montgomery County community, paying about $4,241 per connection.
Neither Aqua nor East Norriton said what effect the acquisition might have on the sewer rates. Other recent acquisitions of old municipal systems have led to eventual rate increases as the new owners stepped up infrastructure investments.
Aqua is awaiting regulatory approval of three recent sewer-system acquisitions: Cheltenham's system in Montgomery County, and New Garden and East Bradford Townships' systems in Chester County. Aqua also recently closed the purchase of the Limerick Township sewer system.
In East Norriton, Aqua outbid the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority and rival Pennsylvania American Water Co., which provides water service to the township outside Norristown. The three entities have been consolidating territory in recent years, absorbing smaller municipal water and wastewater systems.
Aqua and Pennsylvania American are empowered by a 2016 state law that encourages the sale of smaller systems to private buyers. The law, called Act 12 , allows new owners to charge ratepayers for the appraised fair-market value of an acquired system, rather than its lower depreciated cost, an inducement for buyers to pay more to towns eager to sell their sometimes troublesome utilities.
"Act 12 has enabled water utilities like Aqua and municipal systems like East Norriton to enter into agreements that benefit customers by ensuring professionally run, reliable service into the future," Christopher Franklin, Aqua's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
The purchase does not include East Norriton's share of a sewer authority that operates a wastewater treatment plant serving East Norriton, Plymouth and Whitpain Townships, which would remain under public ownership.
In addition to water and wastewater systems, Aqua last month announced an ambitious $4.3 billion move into the energy distribution business with a deal to buy Peoples, a group of Pittsburgh gas utilities that operates in three states.