Doepfner has had his share of missteps. His attempt to buy German broadcaster ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE was blocked by regulators in 2006 on competition concerns. He burned hundreds of millions of euros in an unsuccessful effort to create a mail-order rival to Deutsche Post. And in 2015, Doepfner lost out to Japan's Nikkei Group in a bidding war for the Financial Times. Doepfner says although owning the FT would have added a lot of value because of its "unique" reputation, he has no regrets that the purchase didn't happen because Business Insider is performing well.