Campbell Soup Co. and activist investor Dan Loeb reached a deal that will give Loeb's Third Point LLC two seats on the Camden company's board and allow Third Point input on the selection of Campbell's next chief executive and a third new director to be appointed by May.
The agreement Monday ends a months-long proxy fight and takes the edge off Campbell's annual meeting scheduled to take place Thursday in Mount Laurel.
Loeb had initially sought to replace Campbell's entire 12-member board, then scaled the number down to five, before settling for two directors in a deal first reported Sunday by the Wall Street Journal.
The agreement calls for Campbell to expand the number of directors on its board to 14 from 12. The two new directors from Loeb's proposed slate of 12 are Sarah Hofstetter, president of comScore, a media and advertising data company, and Kurt Schmidt, former chief executive of Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd., a pet food manufacturer.
"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Third Point that is in the best interests of Campbell shareholders, and we look forward to welcoming both Sarah and Kurt to our board of directors," said Keith McLoughlin, interim president and chief executive of Campbell.
"We will continue to maintain an active and productive dialogue with all of our shareholders, including Third Point, as we execute our strategic plan and build a stronger and more focused company that creates long-term value for shareholders," he said.
As part of the arrangement, Third Point agreed to drop its proxy fight for 12 months and to withdraw a lawsuit in New Jersey state court that sought more information for shareholders before they voted at Thursday's meeting.
Campbell's shares were down $1.13, or 2.7 percent, to $39.39 on the New York Stock Exchange at around noon, shortly after the deal with Loeb was disclosed.