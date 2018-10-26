While some growers wait for their licenses, others are struggling to keep up with demand. The government-run Ontario Cannabis Store received 100,000 orders in its first 24 hours. In Quebec, online and in-store orders totaled nearly 140,000 in the first week of legalization, and the provincial-owned retailer indicated Wednesday it may have to close some locations as producers couldn't meet demand. Producers will have a "colossal" amount of work to do to ensure supply, the Societe Quebecoise du Cannabis said in a statement.