The fee for a medical card is $50 in Pennsylvania and $100 in New Jersey, with more payments needed for the marijuana itself. In New Jersey, patients and caregivers who are senior citizens, military veterans, or who qualify for certain state and federal assistance programs will be eligible to pay a fee of $20.The cost of the medicine varies with the type of treatment. It's more expensive than cannabis from the illicit markets, but it has been stringently tested in a lab and may be significantly more powerful. Dispensaries in Pennsylvania post full menus of medicines on their websites. In New Jersey, the dispensaries are just beginning to list their more limited wares.