CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the more than 100 compounds produced by the cannabis plant that scientists are investigating. The FDA recently approved the compound, which doesn't provide the high of the better known THC, to treat some rare forms of childhood epilepsy. It is increasingly being sold as a cure-all to treat a myriad of ailments from anxiety to pain and cancer. Though anecdotal evidence of CBD's therapeutic effects are numerous, there are no clinical studies offering proof that CBD works for anything but epilepsy.