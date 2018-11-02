Keep me going: The main drawback to electrics — beyond initial entry price — is keeping the car going. A range of 310 miles should cover one of my 115-mile Mondays (West Chester to Lincoln University to Center City and back) with miles to spare. I started with 291 miles and ended the day with 154, not too bad for night driving in rain with the AC. (For the full story, though, check back next week, with a followup on the Chevrolet Bolt EV.)