The company had announced the 2012 Beetle's redesign from the curvy '98 model at a worldwide extravaganza in 2011 in New York (among other cities). But the thumping bass and model hotties serving model-size portions of food seemed out of place for this little car, so I left feeling underwhelmed — as if the era of the underpowered air-cooled Punch Buggy were sealed off for good.