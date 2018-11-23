A: What you refer to as plug knock is more accurately called spark knock or ping. It can be due to higher compression than the fuel is designed for. Choosing a higher-octane gasoline often helps. Since you have tried that, we must consider other causes. Carbon buildup on the pistons or cylinder heads is often the cause. Ignition timing that is excessively advanced used to be an issue, but it is now controlled by the engine control module and can't be adjusted. Piston rod knock may cause the noise, but usually not during a given gear change. However, you can disable the spark plugs one by one and if the noise goes away, it is rod knock.