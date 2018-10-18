Comcast Corp. broke the national gig barrier. The Philadelphia company said it can now offer gigabit speeds to nearly all of its residential and business customers, or nearly 58 million homes in the United States.
Comcast disclosed the milestone Thursday. Gigabit speeds, or 1,000 megabits a second, are 10 times faster than the speed that most Comcast customers buy today, or 100 megabits a second.
The deployment represents the fastest rollout of gigabit speeds to homes among broadband providers, Comcast said. Search engine giant Google popularized the notion of gigabit speeds with Google Fiber, though Google has retreated from its grand ambitions.
According to the company's web site, Comcast's gigabit service in the Philadelphia area costs $105 a month without a promotion.
Tony Werner, Comcast's president of technology and product experience, said the effort to offer the service in the 39 states and Washington took about three years. The company began by offering gig speeds in certain metropolitan areas and now has stitched those together into a national service.
"Broadband and broadband service is becoming more and more important to our customers and basically everybody on the planet," Werner said.
Though few customers have a reason to buy gig service, Werner said that "what we are seeing is that our power users are connected to 50 to 60 [internet] devices" and are taking it. He used himself as an example, noting his four televisions, two gaming platforms, eight internet-connected speakers. Beyond traditional electronics, he has garage doors, a stationary bike, a cooker, and other devices that are connected to the internet.
A big benefit of gigabit is faster downloads. The Call of Duty Black Ops 4, a popular video game, can be downloaded over the internet in about an hour at 100 megabits a second. At gigabit speeds, the Call of Duty download takes eight minutes, the company said.