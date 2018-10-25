A revenue surge at NBCUniversal of 8 percent and big gains in new high-speed internet customers powered third-quarter profit gains at Comcast Corp., one of the nation's largest communications companies.
Comcast's consolidated revenue, or cable/internet and NBCUniversal, rose 5 percent to $21.1 billion and profits jumped 9.3 percent to $2.9 billion.
Comcast added 363,000 Xfinity Internet customers, compared with adding 214,000 in the year-ago quarter, and lost 106,000 cable-TV subscribers.
NBCUniversal showed solid revenue growth in both its broadcast television and cable networks.
Comcast is reporting its third-quarter earnings as Wall Street as been skeptical of its decision to purchase the the European Sky pay-television company for about $40 billion and fears that streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix will wipe out the cable-TV business.
Comcast, meanwwhile, has been pivoting toward its "connectivity" business with a focus on internet and Wifi services to residential homes.
"This is an exciting and important time in Comcast's history," Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement. "Our recently completed acquisition of Sky is transformative for our company, helping create a unique global leader in media, technology, television and broadband."