Twenty Pennsylvania car dealers will collectively pay more than $10,500 to settle accusations of falsely advertising as individual sellers on Craigslist, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday.
The settlements followed investigations targeting dealerships that were advertising vehicles for sale without disclosing they were auto retailers, as required by the state's consumer protection law, the attorney general's office said.
Car dealers advertised in the "for sale by owner" section of the Craigslist website, authorities said. Craigslist charges dealers $5 per ad, while postings for individual sellers are free. At least 178 vehicles were illegally advertised, according to the attorney general's office.
"These car dealerships used deceptive advertising and were dishonest with Pennsylvania consumers," Shapiro said in a statement. "Car buyers are making a significant investment, and they need to have full knowledge of whom they are buying from."
The dealers are not admitting guilt and have agreed to operate lawfully under the settlement agreements, called Assurances of Voluntary Compliance. The following businesses are subject to the legal actions:
- Arrow Motors, Inc. (Philadelphia County)
- Eagles Auto Sales, Inc. (Philadelphia County)
- US 1 Auto Mall, Inc. (Bucks County)
- DeKalb Auto Sales (Montgomery County)
- Avenue Auto Group, LLC (Philadelphia County)
- RSA Services, Inc. (Philadelphia County)
- T.N.T. Auto Sales (Northampton County)
- Life and Liberty Motors, LLC (Berks County)
- Charles H. Price Auto Sales, Inc. (Berks County)
- Eddy A. Peralta (Berks County)
- Stoney Creek Auto Center (Berks County)
- Roberts Collision Centers, Inc. d/b/a Roberts Auto Sales (Fayette County)
- Carmart of York, LLC (York County)
- E-T Auto Sales (York County)
- Dave Hallman Chevrolet, Inc. (Erie County)
- Rau Automotive (Allegheny County)
- Premier Automotive (Allegheny County)
- Triple C Autoplex, LLC (Fayette County)
- Annville Pre Owned Auto Sales, LLC (Lebanon County)
- Lux Motor Cars, LLC (Cumberland County)