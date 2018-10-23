Cooper University Health Care and a Florida company backed by Goldman Sachs private equity on Tuesday announced plan to build a $27 million, 90-bed inpatient addiction-treatment facility on the former Baker Bowling Lanes property on Cuthbert Boulevard in Cherry Hill.
Advanced Recovery Systems, based in Orlando, already operates eight addiction-treatment facilities in five states. The closest is in Maryland. Cooper and Advanced Recovery said they planned additional locations in the Philadelphia region.
Cooper, which started an addiction medicine program in 2015, said its emergency department in Camden treats between five and 20 patients daily for opioid overdose or other opioid-related health issues.
The Cherry Hill facility is scheduled to open late next year.