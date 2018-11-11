The U.S. is no longer the indispensable nation in the fight against climate change — that would be China, whose carbon emissions are now much higher. But that doesn't mean the U.S. should sit on its hands in the fight against global warming. A carbon tax would set a positive example for other countries. The government should also be pouring much more money into research and development of alternative-energy technologies, especially batteries and other power storage, as well as technologies that pull carbon out of the atmosphere. The funding of ARPA-E, the government agency charged with doing cutting-edge energy research, should be increased to at least $3 billion a year. And the fruits of these research efforts should be shared with China, India, and other developing countries, to make sure they develop along a greener path than the U.S. did.