The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District has awarded a $13.5 million contract to Norfolk Dredging Co. of Chesapeake, Va. for dredging the Delaware River main channel.
The contractor will dredge about 1.6 million cubic yards of sediment from portions of the Marcus Hook and New Castle sections of the Delaware River, mostly from routine channel maintenance. The work begins in December.
The contract also includes removing 300,00 cubic yards of material from the Marcus Hook anchorage as part of the project to deepen the Delaware channel from 40 feet to 45 feet deep. The deepening project, a joint effort of the Army Corps and PhilaPort, is expected to be complete in 2019.