Aqua America Inc. of Bryn Mawr, the nation's second-largest water utility, on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious expansion into the energy distribution business with a deal to buy a group of Pittsburgh gas utilities for $4.3 billion.
Aqua will acquire Peoples, which operates Peoples Gas Co. LLC, Peoples Natural Gas Co. LLC, and Delta Natural Gas Co. Inc. The utilities are now owned privately by investment firm SteelRiver Infrastructure Partners of Sausalito, Calif.
Aqua, a 132-year-old utility known previously as Philadelphia Suburban Water, will pay about $3 billion in cash for Peoples, which it plans to raise by selling new stock and issuing about $600 million in debt. It also will assume about $1.3 billion in Peoples' debt, bringing the total value to $4.275 billion.
Aqua's shares fell nearly 10 percent in trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, as low as $34.16, down $3.72, before rebounding to about $35 a share.
The combined company would have 1.7 million customers, including about one million water or wastewater customers. Nearly all its $7.2 billion in revenue would come from regulated utility operations, with about 70 percent in water and wastewater and 30 percent in natural gas.
Christopher Franklin, Aqua's chief executive, will head the new company, which will keep its headquarters in Bryn Mawr, where water and wastewater operations will remain based. Aqua has 1,600 employees and serves customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, Indiana and Virginia.
Morgan O'Brien, the People's chief executive, will lead the natural gas company, which will remain headquartered in Pittsburgh. Its gas distribution systems are in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky.
While the merger of gas and water utilities might seem to be an unorthodox mix, Aqua's leadership presented the deal as strategic alignment of growth companies that build and reconstruct infrastructure. The merger is not expected to result in workforce reductions or to impact rates.
"This is really not a synergy deal," Franklin told investment analysts in a conference call Tuesday morning. Though the two companies have operations in 10 states, they are heavily concentrated in Pennsylvania.
"Our view is pretty positive," said Ryan Connor, a utilities analyst for Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. in West Conshohocken.
While Aqua's core strength is the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater infrastructure, Connor said, "in reality, we believe the core competency is in regulatory management and infrastructure development."
Aqua's effort to reinvent itself as a player on a bigger stage is not its first venture outside water and wastewater. In 2016, it made a bid to buy a Michigan electric transmission company that was not well received.
The Peoples merger might put Aqua in a stronger position to expand into western Pennsylvania, where Peoples earlier this year offered to take over the financially troubled Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority in a public-private partnership.
Franklin acknowledged the Pittsburgh water utility might present a growth opportunity, but deflected a suggestion that the new company might also have its eye on the city-owned Philadelphia Gas Works, which underwent a contentious privatization process in 2014 that was killed off by Philadelphia City Council.
"I can't even begin to talk about Philly gas," said Franklin. "There's a lot of history there, and it's not even on our radar screen."
The merger is expected to close in mid-2019. It requires approval of state regulators in three states where the gas utility operates: Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky.