The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office on Friday awarded Philadelphia a $1.25 million grant to fund a solar training program for Philadelphia youth.
At a news conference attended by city officials, the Philadelphia Energy Authority announced it will work with the School District of Philadelphia to develop a three-year curriculum to train students for careers in the clean-energy sector. Educators hope the program will be replicated across the state.
The Trump administration announced $53 million in grants for new projects to advance solar technology. The 53 grants include seven for workforce development.
"Innovation is key to solar's continued growth in our nation's energy portfolio," Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said in a statement. "It increases our energy diversity and reinforces our 'all-of-the-above' energy strategy."