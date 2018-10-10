Associations representing nonprofit nursing homes agreed. "Reimbursement policy should be driven by what it costs to provide high-quality care to all Medicare beneficiaries," said Aaron Tripp, the director of long-term care policy and analytics at LeadingAge, an organization that represents more than 2,000 nonprofit nursing homes. "If someone comes into a skilled nursing-home facility with high degrees of medical complexity but not in need of rehab, they shouldn't be at a disadvantage because the system provides incentives for patients in need of high therapy." LeadingAge has criticized the current patient-classification system, which determines reimbursement levels for skilled nursing facilities (SNF), since it was rolled out in 2010.