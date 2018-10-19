The Philadelphia chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors will present syndicated financial columnist Chuck Jaffe in a talk entitled "The Right Way to Hire Financial Help" on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Bryn Mawr College.
The presentation will address how to decide on the type of advisory relationship you want, how to balance human and robo advice, and how to avoid making the mistakes most people make in searching for a financial adviser.
Also, on the same day, the Philadelphia-area chapter of BetterInvesting will hold a free workshop geared toward new investors who want to get informed on how to invest or grow their investments for as little as $10 a month.
BetterInvesting (www.betterinvesting.org) is a nonprofit organization whose aim is to teach individuals how to become successful long-term investors.
The workshop will be led by Jamila Payne and other volunteer members of the chapter, and will cover how to get started investing in stocks, understanding the principles for choosing a good stock, tools to help with stock selection, information about local investment clubs, and educational opportunities.
Members of the chapter will also hold a Q&A session.
"The Right Way to Hire Financial Help"
The presentation starts at 10 a.m. and costs $15 in advance or $17 at the door, and takes place at Bryn Mawr College, Park Science Center, Lecture Hall 25, Bryn Mawr. For registration form and more details, visit AAII's website: www.aaii.com/localchapters.
BetterInvesting workshop
Philadelphia-area chapter of BetterInvesting will hold a free workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. Register by calling the library at 215-685-0522. For additional information about the chapter, contact Gloria Mankonen, 215-796-1214 or (contact@philly.betterinvesting.net).