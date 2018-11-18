When President Richard Nixon resigned in the 1970s and President Bill Clinton was impeached in the 1990s, the stock market took a nosedive. Nixon's resignation exacerbated a bear market in stocks, which lasted for several years after he resigned in August 1974, but that was largely due to an oil embargo and rapidly rising inflation. Inflation, specifically the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased from below 3 percent to more than 11 percent.