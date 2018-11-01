A photo studio and event space is set to occupy the remaining unleased space on the ground floor of 990 Spring Garden St., a former medicine warehouse that's among the cluster of buildings north of Center City that owner Arts & Crafts Holdings LLC is working to transform into the backbone of a new business district.
The roughly 10,000-square-foot space, to be dubbed Location 215, is being leased by Jen Blauvelt and Nicole Poulin, who also run a commercial photography business with clients that have included IKEA and Urban Outfitters.
They said recently that Philadelphia-based photographers like themselves have long had to travel to other cities such as New York to access the type of high-end studio space that they plan but that there's ample demand among creators of ad campaigns and corporate presentations to sustain the business locally.
The space, which also will be available for use by businesses for corporate events or by individuals for weddings or other occasions, will occupy the southern half of the building's ground floor, facing a defunct rail structure that's being targeted for development into a later phase of the city's landscaped Rail Park.
The building's northern, Spring Garden-street facing side is occupied by Chambersburg-based Roy Pitz Brewing Co., and a soon-to-open outpost of Ambler barbecue restaurant Lucky Well.