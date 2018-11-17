Most architects agree that additions, when done with care, are acceptable. But not all additions are tasteful. Khanani points to an awkward — but functional — addition to a renovated Victorian in New York's Hudson Valley. It "looked like an appendage and not part of the original design intent," she said, despite its stylistically matching the finishes and details of the rest of the house. Khanani removed it entirely and uncovered a beautiful bay window with a window seat, which she restored. Then, to reclaim the square footage lost, she designed a similarly sized addition on the back side of the house.