A smart thermostat offers even greater convenience. Typically, these devices enable you to adjust your home's thermostat remotely from an app on your phone. Some can even detect when you're away from your house by tracking your phone's location. "If you're gone, [a smart thermostat] can set the temperature to an energy-saving 'away' setting. Then, when it detects you are back in your home, it will resume the regular temperature setting," says Eric Blank, editor at the Smart Cave, a smart-home product review website. "This can be a big energy saver."