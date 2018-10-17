In addition, there is hope that Canada and the U.S. could reopen negotiations surrounding lumber now that a new trade deal has been struck between the countries and Mexico. While the new agreement, called the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement, or USMCA, still has a long way to go — it still has to be ratified before it can replace NAFTA, and it doesn't directly address lumber —many are hoping Canada and the U.S. can work something out. It wouldn't be the first time: Under George W. Bush, Trump's Republican predecessor, the U.S. managed to sign and keep a nine-year agreement that essentially halted the fighting.