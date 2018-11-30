Putty maker Crazy Aaron's is opening its first retail store Saturday at its Norristown headquarters. The company, which manufactures and sells what it calls "Thinking Putty," already offers its products online and in select stores. The store will offer customers the chance "to test new products before they hit the shelves," the company said.
The 600 square foot space inside its 100,000 square foot headquarters will be called the The Shop at Puttyworld. The address is 700 East Main Street in Norristown. Following the grand opening event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the store hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The putty sold online ranges from $9 to the $250 Real Gold! 24 Karat Thinking Putty.
"This store has been 20 years in the making," Aaron Muderick, president of Crazy Aaron's, said in a news release. "We are so excited to be able to offer folks of all ages the opportunity to discover, explore and play with over 100 varieties of Thinking Putty. The Shop at Puttyworld is really a dream come true for me and, I hope, for many of our fans."