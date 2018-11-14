The in-court version being pursued envisions new debtor-in-possession financing from Oaktree and other existing first lien lenders of about $60 million, which is still being negotiated, the people said. Oaktree, based in Los Angeles, is one of the biggest investment firms specializing in troubled companies. Support would also come from cash on hand and financing from asset-based lenders who would roll over their commitments in the restructuring, the people said.