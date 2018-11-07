Other retailers are boasting big changes to show their commitment to holiday toy sales. Walmart beefed up its "Top Rated by Kids" program and is collaborating with a group of 25 "kid influencers" to curate a list of the season's hottest toys. The company is boosting its in-store toy merchandise by 30 percent and online toy merchandise by 40 percent. And it's also hosting 2,000-odd events to promote the new products. Target is expanding, too, nearly doubling its new and exclusive toy lineup compared with last year. It has expanded its toy sections and made remodels in 100 stores.