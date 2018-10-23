The King of Prussia mall has added Christian Louboutin, the iconic French designer brand behind the red-sole shoes, and Kendra Scott, the Austin-based fashion and lifestyle brand, in time for holiday season shopping, the mall announced in a statement.
The Christian Louboutin store, which is expected before the end of the year, will be the brand's first Pennsylvania location. Shoppers can find it between Neiman Marcus and Macy's. The Kendra Scott location, which opened in late September, is near Macy's and The Gap and in the new expansion corridor.
"Having these new, exciting names open in time for the holiday shopping season will certainly be another compelling reason to visit the property," mall manager Bob Hart said in a release.