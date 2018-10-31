Michaels and Miller's Ale House will open stores in the former Macy's location at the Plymouth Meeting Mall, joining previously announced Burlington, Dick's Sporting Goods and Edge Fitness.
This announcement marks the finalization of "anchor replacement" stores for the former Macy's location, which occupied 215,000 square feet and closed in March 2017, according to the mall's owner, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT). All stores are set to open in fall 2019.
Michaels, an arts and crafts store, will have 26,000 square feet of retail while Miller's Ale, a casual restaurant, will occupy 7,300 square feet of space, PREIT announced.
"As the definition of a 'mall' evolves and expands, the Plymouth Meeting Mall is unequivocally the prime example of what retail experiences of the future will look and feel like," Joseph Coradino, CEO of PREIT, said in a news release. "Through smart integration of entertainment, dining, grocery, fitness and an array of retail segments, we continue to drive traffic to the mall, creating an experience that keeps visitors coming again and again."