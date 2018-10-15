Rare is the company that lasts forever, no matter how much its executives may believe otherwise. Consider the once-impregnable Time Inc., which became wealthy and powerful because it filled an information gap that others had missed — but then withered away when it couldn't adapt to a changing information environment. Or the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. — the A & P — which was once the country's dominant grocer, only to close its final stores in 2015, after 156 years. Or Eastman Kodak, which still exists but is a shadow of its former self, done in by Japanese competition and smartphone photography.