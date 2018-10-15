“It’s really been an emotional ride for Sears employees and Sears retirees, although we knew it was coming,” said Ron Olbrysh, chairman of the National Association of Retired Sears Employees in Chicago. He said Sears pensioners were mostly hourly employees who would be fully covered under the set limits of the federal Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp. But many retirees might lose a life insurance plan that the company has continued to fund but which the agency would not cover.