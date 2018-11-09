Sears Holdings is closing 40 more stores, including a Kmart in Northeast Philadelphia, as it seeks to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Sears Holdings said Thursday it would close 29 Sears and 11 Kmarts, including the Kmart at 7101 Roosevelt Blvd. in Mayfair.
The move follows the announcement last month that the company had filed for bankruptcy after years of turmoil and would close 142 stores, including three Sears and three Kmarts in the Philadelphia area. Before that, in August, the company had targeted 46 other stores for closure.
The latest announcement brings to 228 the number of Sears and Kmarts the company plans to shut down nationwide. That would leave Sears Holdings with fewer than 500 stores across the country.
Sears stores in Stroudsburg and the Reading area are also among those listed in the latest round of cuts.
In October, the company announced it was closing the Sears at the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, and the Deptford Mall in Deptford, as well as Kmart stores in Phoenixville, Thorndale, and Glassboro.