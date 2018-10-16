By the turn of the century, some merchants were even encouraging people to bring in their catalogs for Saturday night bonfires, and offering bounties of up to $50 for people who collected the most "Wish Books," historians Stuart and Elizabeth Ewen wrote in Channels of Desire: Mass Images and the Shaping of American Consciousness. In response, Sears published photos of its founders to prove that they were white, while Ward offered a $100 reward in exchange for the name of the person who had started a rumor that he had mixed black and white ancestry.