The Feasterville location will have a grand-opening event, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., Friday, and the first 200 people in line will go home with a Phillies reusable shopping bag, a GIANT English muffin six pack, and other savings. These customers will "be greeted by the sweet sound of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band," Giant announced in the news release. The Phillie Phanatic will also be on site from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.