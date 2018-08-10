Giant is opening a new Feasterville store as part of a $70 million investment to expand and improve its properties in Pennsylvania, the company's home state.
The new store, opening Friday at 176 W. Street Road, is 25 percent larger than the previous location under a mile away, Giant announced. It will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week and include a full-service pharmacy, more fresh produce options, beer and wine, and a floral department, among other amenities. It will also include a "Starbucks on the Go" kiosk.
GIANT president Nicholas Bertram said the company is aiming to be "this grocer who is connected with people however they want to connect," whether that is in store or online.
"We want to connect with customers emotionally so that we're part of their life," Bertram explained. "I get so much hope when I see customers who choose to use Peapod by Giant and also shop in the store."
The grocery stores that saw success in 2017 "focused on healthy foods, affordable offerings, private labels, and improving digital platforms," according to a JLL report on grocery trends. The new Giant store will be focusing on these aspects, too.
There will be a full salad bar, fresh-squeezed juices, and products from Pennsylvania and New Jersey farmers and producers. If customers want to pick up a quick bite instead of shopping for groceries, they'll be able to choose from a "grab-and-go meals" selection, a bakery, and a full-service deli, among other options. There will also be a floral department with arrangements.
The "Beer & Wine Eatery" will be outfitted with 30 seats and fresh meal options, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, and a hot bar. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Giant also worked with 13 breweries in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to help stock the eatery with more than 400 options of craft, domestic, and imported beer, according to the news release.
The Feasterville location will have a grand-opening event, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m., Friday, and the first 200 people in line will go home with a Phillies reusable shopping bag, a GIANT English muffin six pack, and other savings. These customers will "be greeted by the sweet sound of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band," Giant announced in the news release. The Phillie Phanatic will also be on site from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
The company plans to construct six stores, remodel two, and open five fuel stations in the next two years, according to an April announcement.
Tim Feoli, who Giant called a "36-year grocery veteran" in its news release, will be the store manager. The company said the expansion allowed Giant to add 65 full- and part-time jobs to up the total of associates at the Feasterville location to 205.
"We can't wait to debut our new look featuring fresh products from local farms and suppliers in an easier-to-shop layout," Feoli said in the release. "We're excited to show the entire Feasterville-area community all the fresh ideas that their new store has to offer."