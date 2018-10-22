Walmart's online grocery delivery service is expanding to Philadelphia and some suburbs, including King of Prussia, Warminster, Kennett Square, West Berlin and Cinnaminson.
Starting Tuesday, customers in this area can shop for items at walmart.com/grocery and choose a delivery time. It is possible to receive groceries the same day with a $9.95 fee, "no subscription required," the retailer wrote in a news release. The first order of at least $50 will be delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR.
Walmart's curbside pick up service is already available at 18 stores in the area and the expansion of online delivery is part of Walmart's plans to offer the service in 100 metro areas by the end of the year.
Walmart has been competing with Peapod by Giant, Instacart and others in Philadelphia's grocery delivery market.