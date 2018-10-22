Then a funny thing happened on the way to the retail apocalypse. Stiffening competition, surging online advertising costs, and cheap mall space have prompted these so-called digital natives to embrace what they call "off-line" in a big way. In their push to become retail's next household names they're venturing beyond the coasts and the downtowns of major cities into shopping malls in suburban America. It's also an acknowledgment that 90 cents of every retail dollar in the U.S. is still spent at a physical location, and industry watchers don't expect it to fall below 75 cents until the middle of the next decade.