Live streaming sports is harder than streaming TV shows and movies — like Netflix Inc. does. That's mainly because live sports is only available for a few hours, making it vulnerable to crashes when many people watch at the same time. It's also more complicated. It involves taking a feed, ensuring it works on devices such as Xbox or Roku, encrypting it, inserting ads, then handing it off to a third party for delivery to an internet provider — all in real time. A crash means viewers can miss a thrilling touchdown, buzzer-beater or a missed putt.