The other controversial change: The trusty home button, with its Touch ID fingerprint reader, is gone. It's been replaced by Face ID, which scans your mug to unlock, and a swipe-up gesture from the bottom that brings you back to the home screen. It's weird at first, but you get used to it, and in my tests FaceID on the new phone seems to work a little faster on the XR than last year's X. If a home button is a deal-breaker, you can still buy an iPhone 8 with one, or switch to an Android phone, many of which have buttons on the back or buried inside the screen.